Blanch Willette

Blanch B. Willette, 80, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday morning (March 9, 2020) at Ossian Health and Rehab Center in Ossian.

She was born on July 2, 1939, in Bluffton to George and Annabell Leach Betz. Blanch was a homemaker and managed senior living apartments and shopping centers for Melvin Simon.

Blanch and Bruce R. Willette were married Jan. 31, 1959, in Tennessee. He retired from serving in the military and they moved and travel together through his entire career. Bruce preceded her in death in 2014.

She is survived by a son, Chris (Vickie) Bryan of Niles, Mich., along with siblings Homer Betz of Frankton, Joseph Betz of Decatur, James “Jim” (Treva) Betz of rural Poneto, Robert (Anni) Betz of Indianapolis, Esther Clements of Indianapolis, Laura Zent of Huntington, Wilma Ohern of Harford City, Carolyn Johnson of Bluffton, and Linda (John) Stinson of Bluffton. Blanch is also survived by four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Blanch is preceded in death by a son, Brett Edward Willette, and siblings, Mary Ann Betz, Helen Gentis, Frederick “Pete” Betz and Edward Betz.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020) at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Rev. Wayne Guillon officiating. Entombment will follow at the Northridge Community Mausoleum at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Memorials may be made to Ossian Health and Rehab Center Activities Fund.

Calling Hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com