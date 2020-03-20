Barbara J. Osborn, 79, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 18, 2020, at the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Barbara was born April 11, 1940, in Selma, Ind., to Earl Lewis Cross and Wilma Irene James Cross. She married Robert W. “Bo” Osborn Dec. 29, 1979, in Bluffton. Her husband preceded her in death April 18, 2014.

She retired from Bi-County Services in 2012 after many years of service. Barbara was a member of Sonlight Wesleyan Church, and a member and secretary for Wheels of Yesteryear. She enjoyed helping others, camping, sewing, and reading, and she loved her cats.

Survivors include a son, Tim (Deb) Arnold of Linn Grove; three daughters, Marilyn Buckland of Minneapolis, Minn., Tami (Tom) Sealscott of Monroeville, and Mary Jo Johnson of Bluffton; seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Joan Johnson of Wisconsin, Linda (Charlie) Thompson of Muncie, and Janet Hobbs of Atlanta, Ga.; and a brother-in-law, A.D. Williams of Ossian.

Aside from her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Lewis “Sonny” Cross, and two sisters, Meri Williams and Betty Jean Baker.

Due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, private family visitation and services are being held at the funeral home.

A public graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Prospect Cemetery, 340W-900N, Uniondale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Online condolences: www.goodwincaleharnish.com

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.