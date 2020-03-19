Home Lifestyle Amish Cook: Feeling closer to God while being warmed by a fire Amish Cook: Feeling closer to God while being warmed by a fire March 19, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Club News: 03-19-2020 Lifestyle Insights: Worry and anxiety Lifestyle Funny things kids say: Could Grandma have seen a dinosaur?