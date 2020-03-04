Alice L. Schwartz, 92, of Warren, passed away Thursday evening, Feb. 27, 2020, at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Alice was born on Sept. 6, 1927, in Wells County, to George and Ada May Falk Freds.

She married Max W. Schwartz on Sunday, Feb. 29, 1948, in her parents’ home in Markle.

Alice was a graduate of East Rockcreek High School in Wells County and also beauty school.

She was a member of the Markle United Methodist Church.

Alice and her husband owned and operated Schwartz Dairy for many years. Her life was dedicated to the family farm. She loved being outdoors, and golfing.

She was den mother for Scouts, and was a member of the Rockcreek Township Home Economics club.

Alice is survived by her two sons, Alan (Pam) Schwartz of Markle and Hal (Deb) Schwartz of Markle; and grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Schwartz of Markle, Zachary (Danielle) Schwartz of New Haven, and Robert Schwartz of Australia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max W. Schwartz; and parents George and Ada May Falk Freds.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Markle United Methodist Church 145 W. Morse St. Markle on Monday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A service to celebrate her life will follow at Markle United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, with family friends Chuck Vernon and Steve McPeek officiating. Burial will take place in the Sparks Cemetery in Wells County.

Preferred memorials: Markle United Methodist Church 145 W. Morse St. Markle, IN 46770 or The Forgotten Children 650 N. Main St. P.O. Box 381 Bluffton, IN 46714

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.

