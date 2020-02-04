William E. “Billy” Garton, 62, of Waterloo and a former resident of Montpelier, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 15, 1957, in Blackford County, to Wayne Thomas Garton and Carrie Lavine Norton Garton. His parents preceded him in death.

Survivors include his daughter, Julia D. Garton of Waterloo; two grandchildren; a brother, Robert W. Smith of Hartford City; two sisters, Jean Smith and Lee Ann (Pat) O’Hern, both of Hartford City; and a stepsister, Kathy (Orlo) Hart of Orland.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. Services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Montpelier.

