The Wells County Emergency Management Advisory Board will meet at 3 pm at the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St. Room 105 (Lower Level), Bluffton, IN.

The meeting dates are: March 2, May 4, July 6, September 7 and November 2nd, 2020.

All information fled by covered SARA Title III facilities in Wells County may be reviewed during regular business hours (8am-4pm) at the office of Emergency Management, 223 W. Washington St., Bluffton, IN room 101. Copies of documents may be obtained at this office and the committee may charge a fee for copying.

For further information on these matters, please contact Rick Velasquez, EMA Director at 260-824-6433.

Wells County EMA email: ema@wellscounty.org.

nb 2/6

