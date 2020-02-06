Vivian “Jean” McDaniel, 83, of Hartford City, died at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the IU Health-Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

She was born March 18, 1936, in Sims, Ind. She married Robert Gene McDaniel Oct. 29, 1955, in Montpelier. Her husband preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Bell of Montpelier and Linda (Jerry) Hunt of Hartford City; a son, Robert Eugene “Bub” McDaniel of Hartford City; three brothers, James K. Lugar of Portland, Alva Alberson of Fort Wayne, and Gary Alberson of Warsaw; five sisters, Edith (Dave) Pierson of Hartford City, Bonnie Drudge of Fort Wayne, Frances Wilson of Texas, and Gloria Davis and Martie Hohlbein, both of Arkansas; and 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Edward Lugar; her mother, Bernice Catherine Moriarity Brockus; her husband; a brother, George S. Lugar; and two granddaughters.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St. in Montpelier. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.

