Home Opinions Three days outdoors in the spectacular southwest Three days outdoors in the spectacular southwest February 18, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinions My friend Mike’s not playing baseball, and he’s OK with that Opinions As our political center disappears, movement politicians step in Opinions ‘Stop the fiscal insanity’? Such strange ideas.