Home State & National News State will set tougher tobacco sales penalties State will set tougher tobacco sales penalties February 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News World braces for spread of virus State & National News How deadly is COVID-19? State & National News Indiana Roundup: 02-26-2020