Shari Lynn Caston, 58, of Bluffton, passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020, at her residence.

Shari was born Feb. 4, 1961, in Indianapolis to Harry and Marie Nelis. She was a 1980 graduate of Perry-Meridian High School in Indianapolis. Shari loved to go shopping and traveling. Her favorite vacations were spent at Nashville and Brown County, Indiana, along with Daytona Beach.

On Aug. 13, 2011, Shari and Dean W. Caston were married in Bluffton.

Survivors include her husband, Dean of Bluffton; two daughters, Jessica (Josh) Daniel of Greenwood and Joni (Bruce David) Bratcher of Indianapolis; and her one grandson, Bruce Bratcher, who loving referred to Shari as MaMaw. Shari is also survived by a stepson, Joey (Danielle) Caston of Morrilton, Ark., and his twins, Abby and Aaron Caston; and a brother, Kevin (Kathy) Nelis of The Villages, Fla.

A service to celebrate Shari’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Life Celebrate Jeff Lemler officiating. Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Monday prior to the service. Burial will take place later at Oaklawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Diabetes Association.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com