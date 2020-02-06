Home State & National News Senate votes to acquit Trump Senate votes to acquit Trump February 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News 2 days later, maybe it’s Buttigieg State & National News Trump boasts of economic gains on eve of impeachment State & National News Push for pregnant worker protections gets sidelined