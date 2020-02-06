Project: Ossian WWTP Improvements 2020 (“Project”).

Summary: Located within the corporate limits of the Town of Ossian, Indiana, south of Lafever Street, east of Lynn Lane, and west of the Eightmile Creek, the Project is generally described as follows:

1. Magmeters in precast concrete meter vaults shall be installed on the influent pump station discharge lines to treatment and to flow equalization.

2. A new cast-in-place high flow diversion box on the east side of the grit building shall be constructed and discharge to Aeration Tank #1.

3. Aeration influent channel shall be demolished and replaced with new cast-in-place channel with improved structural design.

4. Aeration effluent channel shall be demolished. Aeration tanks effluent shall flow to a single cast-in-place effluent box. Flows will be directed to two existing clarifiers via two new clarifier influent lines.

5. Both existing clarifiers shall have their effluent troughs repaired and properly coated. The clarifier weirs and scum baffles are to be replaced.

6. Clarifier stilling wells shall have skimming devices installed.

7. A new triplex RAS/WAS pump station shall be constructed. Clarifier sludge lines and RAS/WAS force mains shall be extended to and from the pump station.

8. Aeration blowers to be equipped with VFDs with for speed control.

All qualified Contractors are invited to bid the work.

General Plans and Specifications: Project general plans and specifications will be available February 9, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Eastern Engineering, 1239 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808 (phone: 260-426-3119), from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Reproduction costs to be paid by prospective bidders.

Pre-Bid Meeting: Beginning at 11:00 a.m., February 25, 2020, a pre-bid meeting will be held at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian Indiana 46777. Prospective bidders shall attend.

Bid Submittal: All bids must be submitted to the Town of Ossian at the Ossian Town Hall, 507 N. Jefferson Street, Ossian, IN 46777, by 6:59 p.m., March 10, 2020, to be considered for the work. Bidders are responsible for the timely delivery of their bids. Bids shall be submitted in an opaque sealed envelope marked with the project title and include the name and address of the Bidder. Bids shall be accompanied by a bidder’s bond or certified check equal to 5% of the bid amount. Bids arriving after the time set will be returned unopened and only complete bids with all required materials will be considered.

Review and Consideration: All bids timely received shall be publicly opened and read aloud in the Ossian Town Hall at 7:00 p.m., March 10, 2020. The Town of Ossian, Indiana, reserves the right to reject all bids, waive defects and amend the Project’s scope. It is anticipated that the Ossian Town Council will take bids received under advisement and that a determination may be made two weeks following the bid opening.

By: Town Manager, Luann Martin

Town of Ossian, Indiana

oj 2/6, 2/13

hspaxlp