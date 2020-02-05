Robert F. “Bill” Simmons, 85, of Montpelier, died at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Wesleyan Health Care Center in Marion.

He was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Montpelier, to Francis Millard Simmons and Jennie Myrtle Williams Terhune.

Survivors Include his daughters, Joni Townsend, Kathy (Greg) Robinson, Amanda (Jerry) Logan, and Courtney Hornbaker, all of Hartford City; a son, Michael Simmons of Austin, Minn.; a brother, Tom (Janet) Simmons of Montpelier; a sister, Phyllis Hogan of Charlotte, Mich; and 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

His parents preceded him in death.

There will be a private family service with military rites provided by the U.S. Army.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

