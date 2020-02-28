SECTION 00 1113

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Town of Markle, Indiana, by and through its Town Council, hereinafter referred to as the Owner, will receive sealed bids for:

NOVAE PARKWAY WATER AND SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION

Bids may be delivered by registered mail addressed to the Owner in care of the Town Council, PO Box 367, Markle, Indiana 46770 or delivered in person to the bid opening and will be considered by the Owner at a public meeting called to receive such proposals, provided the same shall have been received not later than 7:30 p.m., local prevailing time, on March 18, 2020 at the meeting room in the Volunteer Fire Station, 150 West Sparks Street, Markle, Indiana 46770. Proposals received after the bid opening process has begun will be returned unopened.

The work to be performed and the proposals submitted, including any and all separate and combination proposals, shall include sufficient and proper sums for all General, Construction, Mechanical, Electrical, Installation, Labor, Materials, Tools, Equipment, Taxes (both Federal and State), Permits, Licenses, Insurance, Service Costs, and so forth, incident to and required for the construction of the facilities.

The work calls for installation of new 12” water main, 12” gravity sanitary sewer, sanitary pump station, valve vault, sanitary manholes, 4” force main, pump station access drive, site restoration, and appurtenances along Novae Parkway in the Town of Markle.

All materials furnished and labor performed incident to and required for the proper and satisfactory execution of the contracts shall be furnished and performed in accordance with the requirements of the contract documents as defined in the General Conditions of the Construction Contract, and any addenda thereto, prepared by the Engineer, DLZ Indiana, LLC. Said drawings are on file in the office of the following: the Engineer, 825 South Barr Street, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802; the Owner, the Town of Markle, Town Hall, 197 E. Morse St., Markle, Indiana 46770.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a Certified Check or acceptable Bidder’s Bond made payable to the Owner, in a sum of not less than five percent (5%) of the total amount of the highest aggregate proposal, which check or bond will be held by the Owner as evidence that the Bidder will, if awarded a contract or contracts, enter into the same with the Owner upon notification from him to do so within fourteen (14) days of said notification.

Approved Performance and Payment Bonds guaranteeing faithful and proper performance of the work and materials, to be executed by an acceptable surety company, will be required of each Contractor at the time of contract execution. The bond will be in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price and must be in full force and effect for a period of twelve (12) months from the date of written acceptance of and final payment of the work.

Failure to execute a contract and to furnish a Performance and Payment Bond as set out will be cause for forfeiture to the Owner of the amount of money represented by the Certified Check or Bidder’s Bond, as and for liquidated damages.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on bid forms provided by the Engineer which shall include the Non-Collusion Affidavit. Each bid shall also include the revised Indiana Questionnaire Form No. 96, all as required by Statute.

No bids shall be withdrawn after the opening of bids without the consent of the Owner for a period of sixty (60) days after the scheduled time of receiving same.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid, or all bids, or to accept any bid or bids, or to make combination of bids as may seem desirable, and to waive any and all informalities in the bidding.

The Project Manual, Technical Specifications, and all bid documents can be purchased through ARC, 445 Fernhill Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805, Phone (260) 483-8066, fortwayne.orders@e-arc.com. Plans purchased through ARC are non-refundable unless otherwise determined by ARC. Plans are also on file at the Town Hall, 197 E. Morse Street, Markle, IN 46770 and DLZ Indiana, LLC, 825 South Barr Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802.

TOWN OF MARKLE, INDIANA

TOWN COUNCIL, By:

/S/ Carolyn Hamilton,

Clerk-Treasurer

nb 2/28, 3/6

hspaxlp