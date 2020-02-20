LEGAL NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on March 03, 2020 at the Wells Carnegie Govt. Annex, Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W. Washington St. in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:
RR9021591 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (209) RENEWAL
LIGHTED GARDENS, INC., 10794 NORTH S.R. #1, Ossian, IN
D/B/A LIGHTED GARDENS
JERRY A SPRINGER 616 N. JEFFERSON, Ossian, President
RR9032023 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL
WEOC EAST, INC., 657 N. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN
D/B/A WINGS ETC
ROBERT HENSMAN, 7446 DOE VALLEY TRAIL, Lafayette, President
ERIC STUCZYNSKI, 14785 MARLIN COVE, Fort Wayne, Secretary
RR9036233 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) TRANSFER
75 BOURBON LLC, 123 SOUTH JOHNSON STREET, Bluffton, IN
D/B/A THE HIDEAWAY
