LEGAL NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

The Alcohol Beverage Board of Wells County, Indiana will hold a public hearing at 9:00 a.m. on March 03, 2020 at the Wells Carnegie Govt. Annex, Multi Purpose Room 105, 223 W. Washington St. in the city of Bluffton in said county, to investigate the propriety of holding an alcoholic beverage permit by the applicants listed herein to wit:

RR9021591 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (209) RENEWAL

LIGHTED GARDENS, INC., 10794 NORTH S.R. #1, Ossian, IN

D/B/A LIGHTED GARDENS

JERRY A SPRINGER 616 N. JEFFERSON, Ossian, President

RR9032023 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210‑1) RENEWAL

WEOC EAST, INC., 657 N. MAIN ST., Bluffton, IN

D/B/A WINGS ETC

ROBERT HENSMAN, 7446 DOE VALLEY TRAIL, Lafayette, President

ERIC STUCZYNSKI, 14785 MARLIN COVE, Fort Wayne, Secretary

RR9036233 Beer Wine & Liquor ‑ Restaurant (210) TRANSFER

75 BOURBON LLC, 123 SOUTH JOHNSON STREET, Bluffton, IN

D/B/A THE HIDEAWAY

nb 2/20

