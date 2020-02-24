On or about May 22, 2020, the City of Montpelier intends to apply to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a grant from the State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Facilities Program (PFP). This program is funded by Title I of the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, as amended. These funds are to be used for a community development project that will include the following activities: Construction of a new Fire Station. The total amount of CDBG funds to be requested is $500,000.00. The amount of CDBG funds proposed to be used for activities that will benefit low- and moderate-income persons is $277,100.00. The City also proposes to expend an estimated $800,000.00 in non-CDBG funds on the project. These non-CDBG funds will be derived from the following sources: a loan thru a local bank.

The City of Montpelier will hold a public hearing on March 5, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fire Station located at 302 W. Huntington Street, Montpelier, Indiana 47359. The purpose of the public hearing is to provide interested parties an opportunity to express their views on the proposed federally funded CDBG project. Persons with disabilities or non-English speaking persons who wish to attend the public hearing and need assistance should contact Margaret Willmann, Clerk Treasurer at 765-728-5642 no later than March 4, 2020. Every effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.

Information related to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as of March 5, 2020 at the office of the clerk treasurer located at 300 West Huntington Street, Montpelier, Indiana 47359 between the hours of 9-4. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement. Written comments should be submitted to: City of Montpelier, 300 West Huntington Street, Montpelier, Indiana 47359 no later than March 4, 2020 in order to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. A plan to minimize displacement and provide assistance to those displaced has been prepared by the City of Montpelier and is also available to the public. This project will result in no displacement of any persons or businesses. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Amy Miller, Grant Administrator at 317-384-1748 between the hours of 9-4 or write to: Cornerstone Grants Management, Inc. 2331 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46205.

nb 2/24

