Home State & National News Poll: In U.S., more fret the flu than a new virus Poll: In U.S., more fret the flu than a new virus February 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Stone sentenced to 3-plus years in prison; Trump expresses ire State & National News Indiana will review shore damage from Lake Michigan’s high waters State & National News Foes go after Bloomberg, Sanders