NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 2/14/2020

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 5th day of March, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of RTT Investments LLC, PO Box 8040, Fort Wayne, IN 46898 for the purpose of Rezoning.

Current Zoning: R-2

Proposed Zoning: R-3

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2200-2500 N. Main St., Bluffton, IN 46714.

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 8.783 acres in the SE quarter of Section 21 Township 27N Range 12E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 14th day of February, 2020

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

