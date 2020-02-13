Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 25th day of February, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of National Oil & Gas Inc., 407 N. Main St., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: B-3

Proposed Variance: To allow an additional freestanding sign on property.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 407 N. Main St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 6.582 acres in the SE quarter of Section 33 Township 27N Range 12E in Lancaster Township.

Dated this 7th day of February, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

