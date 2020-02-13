Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 25th day of February, 2020, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comment on the request of Kris & Ann Frauhiger, 11115 S 700 W – 90, Montpelier, IN 47359 for the purpose of a Special Exception.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Special Exception: To allow 2 (two) Type III Manufactured Homes on property for rental use or employee housing.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 11569 S 700 W, Montpelier, Indiana 47359

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 13.34 in the SW quarter of Section 36 Township 25N Range 10E in Jackson Township.

Dated this 7th day of February, 2020

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

