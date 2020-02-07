To all occupiers of lands lying within the boundaries of the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Rock Creek Conservancy District notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of February 2020, beginning at 6:00 p.m., a combined annual meeting of the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District, Rock Creek Conservancy District and the Wells County Purdue Extension Service will be held for the purpose of making a full and due report of their activities and financial affairs since their last annual meeting. The Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District of the State of Indiana will also elect a supervisor; and the Rock Creek Conservancy District will have the oath of office administered to Roger McAfee who was the only nominee for the position of Director and is therefore considered elected.

The meeting will be held at the Wells Co. Community Center, 1240 4-H Park Road, Bluffton, IN. Dinner will be served beginning at 6:00 p.m., with the business meeting starting at approximately 7:00 p.m. There is no charge to attend the event; however reservations for the meal are required by February 14th. In case of hazardous roads that severely restrict travel, the meeting will be held at a later date. All land occupiers and other interested parties are entitled and welcome to attend.

Wells County SWCD

Supervisors

Leann Nash, Chairman

Kevin Brickley, Vice Chairman

Dale Thomas

Bill Johnson

Jarrod Kunkle

Rock Creek Conservancy

District Directors

Roger Irick, Chairman

Robert Mautz, Vice Chairman

Jeff Prible

Mike Schumm

Roger McAfee

