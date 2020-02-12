Neva M. Ramseyer, 65, of Bluffton, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 10, 2020, at her residence.

Neva was born on March 4, 1954, in Fort Wayne, to Donald R. and Annalee E. Beam Roberts. She married Thomas M. “Tom” Ramseyer in Bluffton on Jan. 4, 1985; he survives.

Neva attended Wayne High school and worked as a baker at Pretzels in Bluffton for 32 years, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed bowling with her bowling team, “Dwayne’s Sweeper Shop,” and spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband, Neva is survived by a daughter, Stefanie (Jon) Lykins of Petroleum; a son, Dale (Tammara) Slater Jr. of Bluffton; four grandchildren, Nicole and Taylor Lykins and Talan and Kaylyn Slater; along with two sisters, Judy (Dan) Loe of Columbia City and Vera Vaughn of Bluffton.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Roberts.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Chaplain Michael Wenger will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be directed to SouthernCare Hospice Services of Ft. Wayne.

