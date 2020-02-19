Max E. Ellison, 69, of Portland and formerly of Montpelier, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Persimmon Ridge in Portland.

He was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Wells County.

Survivors include his brothers, Allen (Jo) Ellison of Montpelier and Larry (Connie) Ellison of Montpelier; and a sister, Carolyn (Terry) Abney of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester F. Ellison, and Pauline Nestleroad Ellison; and sisters, Barbara Elaine Dulworth and Marjorie S. Stanton.

Calling hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Union Chapel Church of the Nazarene near Montpelier and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the church. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier. Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

