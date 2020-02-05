Mary Jane Surfus, 20, of Huntington, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. She was born on Sunday, June 13, 1999 in Bluffton.

Survivors include her parents, Troy David and Carolyn Jane (Brinneman) Surfus of Warren; maternal grandmother, Mary Lee Brinneman of Warren; paternal grandmother, Roxanna (Ernest Chapman) Surfus of Warren; brother, Quintin Troy (Becca) Surfus of Fort Wayne; and sister, Hanna Rose Surfus of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ronald Brinneman, and paternal grandfather, David Doyle Surfus.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Glancy H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St., Warren.

A service will follow 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.

