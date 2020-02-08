Mary Huffman Miller, 63, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 5, 2020, at the IU Health University Hospital–Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis.

Mary was born Dec. 7, 1956, in Bluffton, to Herman and Marjorie Herr Huffman. She married her lifelong companion, Kerry W. Miller, on Aug. 3, 2019, at the First Reformed Church in Bluffton; he survives.

A 1975 graduate of Huntington North High School, Mary worked as a manager at the Branding Iron in Bluffton for more than 20 years. She then worked as a manager at Wendy’s in Bluffton for several years before receiving her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana Wesleyan University.

After graduating from IWU, Mary worked as an accountant for Annie’s Publishing in Berne and later at Aunt Millie’s Bakery in Fort Wayne. She was most recently employed as an accountant at WEG Motors in Bluffton.

Mary was a member of the Sigma Phi Gamma sorority and the First Reformed Church in Bluffton, where she served on many boards and was a member of the bell and vocal choirs. She also served as a volunteer cook for any occasion. She loved to travel and entertain, and also enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Marsha Walton of Huntington; two brothers, Ned (June) Huffman and Jim (Alice) Huffman, both of Warren; two stepdaughters, Laura (Russell) Iida of Bluffton and Diana (Ben) Stetzel of Roanoke; two stepsons, Mike (Margie) Miller of Markle and Mark (Blanca) Miller of Bluffton; eight step-grandchildren and one step great-grandchild (with another on the way); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by a sister, Sue Morgan, and a nephew, Justin Huffman.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. A Sigma Phi Gamma memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at at the First Reformed Church in Bluffton, with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Dr. Bryson E. “Gene” Bell and Pastor Duane Modlin will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation.

Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.goodwincaleharnish.com