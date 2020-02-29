Mary Anna “Annie” McElhaney, 96, of Liberty Center, passed away Thursday morning, Feb. 27, 2020, at Heritage Pointe of Warren.

She was born July 31, 1923, in Wells County, to Charles J. and Ellen J. Maddux Leverton. She married Charles William “Bill” McElhaney March 29, 1946, in Decatur. They shared 65 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on March 13, 2012.

Annie graduated from Rock Creek High School in 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Wells County. She worked for the United States Postal Service for 22 years and worked as the Liberty Center postmaster for nine years prior to her retirement. Annie also worked alongside with her husband Bill on the family farm for more than 60 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to spend time outdoors, working in her flowers and watching hummingbirds.

Annie is survived by two daughters, Marcia Durr of Liberty Center and Cynthia (Wayne) Monticue of Bluffton; a son, William “Bill” (Joetta) McElhaney of Marion; and seven grandchildren, Lori (Bill) Bonham, Todd (Kelly) Knowles, Mindy Monticue, Emily Monticue, Olivia (Tony) Reeves, Andy (Heather) McElhaney, and Alicia (Rabih) Ayoub.

Annie is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Natalie (Troy) Eschenbacher, Amanda (Chris) Barber, Lela Knowles, Foster Monticue, Wyatt McElhaney, Levi McElhaney, Collena Reeves, Gracie Reeves, Cooper Reeves, Clayton Ayoub, and Silas Ayoub, and two great-great-grandchildren, Tucker and Mallory Eschenbacher.

Annie is also preceded in death by two brothers, John H. Leverton and C. Edward Leverton, and two sisters, Eva J. Leverton and Ruth J. Haiflich.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services for Annie will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at the funeral home with Pastor Gerald Moreland and Pastor Ginny Soultz officiating. Burial will follow at the Mossburg Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Memorials may be made to the Heritage Pointe of Warren in care of the Activities Department in Health Care.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.