Maribelle L. Sparks, 94, of Markle, died Monday, Feb. 10, at the Markle Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Dec. 9, 1925, in Huntington County to daughter of LeRoy J. and Hattie E. (Broyles) Lahr.

She married Vern E. Sparks Dec. 6, 1946, in VanBuren; he preceded her in death Aug. 14, 1992.

Survivors include two sons, Max E. (Doris) Sparks of Huntington and James L. (Vicki) Sparks of Huntington; a daughter, Linda E. (John) Allen of Warren; four sisters, Delphia (Don) Marshall of Markle, Roseleen (Carl) Christen of Huntington, Melba Kay (Don) Bolding of Huntington and Crystal Tester of Huntington; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Danny J. Sparks; a sister, Ruby Sparks; three brothers, Roy Lahr, Meridith Lahr and Clarence “Bud” Lahr; and a grandson.

Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 10 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Interment will be at the Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County.

