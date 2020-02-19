Linda Brinneman, 65, of Warren, died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence in Warren.

She was born March 7, 1954, in Binghamton, N.Y. She married Alan Brinneman in July 1978 in Warren; he survives in Warren.

Survivors include a son, Tyler (Aubrey) Brinneman of Fort Wayne; a daughter, Stacia Brinneman of Warren; sisters, Gail (Jack) Robinson of Sweetser, Gretchen (Patrick) Yanes of Marion; and four grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, George Hesse and Enedina Pomalas Hesse.

Calling hours are from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Solid Rock United Methodist Church, Warren. Arrangements are being handled by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, Warren.

