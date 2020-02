Public notice for Silo Farms MHC

Notice is hereby given to Kyle Woods that Silo Farms MHC will dispose of the following mobile home at public auction: 1987 Schult mobile home, VIN # M220076 for amount owed to community. The home is located at 11080 N. State Road 1-06, Ossian, IN 46777 in Silo Farms MHC. You do not have permission to keep the mobile home at the above address. Attempts to serve you notice by certified mail have failed. The auction will take place at Silo Farms MHC located at 11080 N. State Road 1, Ossian, IN 46777 on Tuesday, March 10th, at 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Silo Farms MHC reserves the right to bid and purchase the home at auction.

nb 2/27, 3/5

hspaxlp