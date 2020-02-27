NOTICE OF ADOPTION FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION

2/19/2020

Notice as required by IC 36-7-4-610 is hereby given in regards to the adoptions of amendments to the Wells County Zoning Ordinance.

SUBJECT MATTER:

WELLS COUNTY Zoning Ordinance Amendments

a. Fee Schedule

b. Solar Energy System Development Plan

c. Solar Energy System Definitions

ADOPTION DATE: March 9, 2020

AFFECTED AREAS: All of Wells County, Indiana

VIOLATION PENALTY: Civil action in conformance with IC 36-7-4-1014, IC 36-1-6-4, and IC 34-28-5-1, and any amendments thereto.

LOCATION FOR INSPECTION: Wells County Area Plan Commission, 223 W. Washington St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714 and Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714.

Dated this 19th day of February, 2020.

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

