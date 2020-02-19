Kevin L. Brickley, 60, of Bluffton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital.

Kevin was a 1978 graduate of Norwell High School, where he was involved in volleyball, band and the school newspaper. He had attended ITT in Fort Wayne. He was a grain and livestock farmer in Wells and Huntington counties. Kevin was a member and former chairman of the Wells County Soil and Water Conservation District since 2008. He enjoyed antique tractors, tractor pulls, gardening, flowers, making apple cider, NASCAR, IU basketball and the Indianapolis Colts. He enjoyed working with his friends on their longtime cabin project. Kevin loved going to 70s rock concerts and he loved supporting his daughters in all that they did. Through his journey with his heart issues he always had a great attitude and made many great friends along the way.

Kevin was born Oct. 29, 1959, in Fort Wayne, the son of Robert and Rosalyn Stahl Brickley.

He was united in marriage to Donna M. Temple on March 22, 1987, at the Markle United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife and two daughters, Rachel Brickley of Indianapolis and Hannah Brickley of Bluffton; and two brothers, Scott Brickley of Markle and Brian (Betty) Brickley of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Louise Inskeep.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St., Markle. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, at 11 a.m. with one hour of visitation prior to the service at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel. Interment will be at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made out to Donna Brickley for “Hannah’s Future Fund” in care of Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

