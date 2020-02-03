Kerry Alan Tuttle, 63, of Bluffton, died Friday evening Jan. 31, 2020, at Signature Health Care in Bluffton.

Kerry was born March 13, 1956, in Bluffton, on March 13, 1956, to Charles R. Tuttle and Dorothy M. Bauman Tuttle, both parents preceded him in death.

He is survived by three brothers, Andy L. (Diane) Tuttle of Zanesville and Robert K. (Pam) Tuttle and Rex E. (Julie) Tuttle, both of Bluffton.

In accordance to Kerry’s wishes, their will be no public services.

Private family inurnment will take place at Six Mile Cemetery, Bluffton.

The Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.

