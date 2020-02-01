Judith Ann Porter (nee Markley) was born Sept. 6, 1928 and was deceased Jan. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents, Homer and Dorothy Markley; beloved husband, Dale Porter, M.D.; beloved children, Susan Hermann and Thomas Dale Porter. She is survived by daughters Cindy Jacobs and Lisa Plattenburg (Jamie); son, Scott Porter; sister, Susan Fornshell; grandchildren, Brooke Hermann, Micaela Heughlin (Joey), Alea Feeley (Frank), Leslie Jacobs (Chris), and Daniel Jacobs (Kate); great-grandchildren, Sydney and Brady Farrar, Anistyn and Reed Heughlin, Jacoby, Lila, Lena Feeley, Teddie Toole and Ellie; and loving nieces.

Judy was born and raised in Bluffton. She was a proud Hoosier. Judy met her husband Dale at Indiana University Medical Center, where Judy was Chief Medical Technologist in the Chemistry Lab. Judy and Dale were married in 1956. Shortly thereafter, they spent time at the University of Michigan as Dale finished his Thoracic Surgery training, which was followed by a year of post-graduate training in London, England. Daughter Cindy was born in London, then back to the States where they welcomed four more children, Susan, Thomas, Scott, and Lisa.

Judy loved raising her family most of all. She was a fabulous cook, avid reader, enjoyed gardening, and shared her love of camping and nature with her family. Many happy times were spent with grandchildren at the beach.

Judy will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, nieces, friends and neighbors.

Judy volunteered at Harman School Library for many years and was an active member of the Women’s Medical Auxiliary Society. In honor of Judy’s love of reading and Wright Memorial Public Library, please consider a donation to this wonderful establishment or to a charity of your choice. Private family services are in the care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com