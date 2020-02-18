Johnny S. Quinn, 53, of Poneto, died Feb. 14, 2020, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1966, in Rockford, Ill.

Survivors include his parents, John Quinn and Judy Call Quinn of Alabama; wife, Karla Crosby Quinn of Poneto; sons, Johnny M. Quinn of Poneto and Trevor S. Quinn of Poneto; daughter, Kristin of Texas; sisters, Lisa Hinkledire of Bluffton, and Jeannie Boyd of Alabama; brothers, Earl Quinn of Bluffton, and Josh Call of Alabama; and two grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. There will be no calling or services.

