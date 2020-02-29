John W. Brubaker, 92, of Warren, died at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Heritage Point, in Warren.

He was born Dec. 25, 1927, in Huntington County. He married Thelma L. Eltzroth April 9, 1948, in Wells County. His wife preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Deborah (Steve) Caswell of Albion; three sons, Francis “Frank” (Leslie) Brubaker of Plymouth, Larry (Tina) Brubaker of Fremont, and James Brubaker of Fort Wayne; three brothers, Robert (Opal) Brubaker of Warren, Jerry (Imogene) Brubaker of Warren, and Richard (Janice) Brubaker of Warren; a sister, Ruth Ann (Les) Ackley of Warren; and 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Calling will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.

