Ethel M. Medsker, 87, of Kokomo and formerly of Wells County, died Monday, Feb. 10, at the Golden Living Center in Kokomo.

She was born May 11, 1932, in Wells County.

Survivors include daughters, Betty (Tony) Esquivel of Fort Wayne, Darlene Arellano of Kokomo and Patricia (John) Schmidt of Fort Wayne; sons, Donald (Linda) Medsker of Fort Wayne and Billy Medsker of Berne; sisters, Harriett Bennett of Bluffton, Mary Jane Keffler of Fort Wayne, Karen (Stevan) Hartman of Montpelier and Sharon Uhl of Gladwin, Mich.; brothers, George (Penny) Gehrett of Bluffton and Richard (Mary) Gehrett of Gladwin, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Gehrett, and Ruth Reber Gehrett; son-in-law, Ignatius Arellano; and sisters, Bernice Dean and Lanta Krieg.

Calling hours are from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier. A service will follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in the Elm Grove Cemetery in Bluffton.

