Donald L. Reef, 89, of Geneva, died at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at Swiss Village in Berne.

He was born Oct. 4, 1930, in Flint, Mich., to S. Daniel Reef and Mabel Davidson Reef. He married Margaret A. Weaver Oct. 20, 1950, in New Corydon, Ind. His wife survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, Beth A. (Robert) Martin of Decatur and Carol L. (Randy) Elzey of Geneva; two granddaughters and a step-grandson; and a brother, James (Jean) Reef of Ossian.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, William Reef.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Downing and Glancy Funeral Home, 100 N. Washington St. in Geneva, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Bryant. Services will be held at the church at 11 a.m.

