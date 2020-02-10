Carole Shively

Carole V. Shively, 83, of rural Uniondale, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 9, 2020, at Oakbrook Village in Huntington.

Carole was born in Fort Wayne on June 5, 1936, to Fred and Abigale (Relue) Stellhorn. She married Richard “Dick” Shively in Fort Wayne on Jan. 4, 1958. Dick preceded her in death on July 7, 2016.

A 1954 graduate of North Side High School, Carole worked as a legal secretary at Lincoln Life in Fort Wayne for over 20 years. She and her husband co-owned Oak Tree Antiques and Gifts in Uniondale and Golden Era Antique Store in Bluffton.

Carole was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Uniondale. She loved playing bingo, fishing, and going to casinos. She was a huge sports fan, and enjoyed rooting for the Indianapolis Colts, Komets hockey, Indiana University, and “anyone who was playing against Purdue.”

Survivors include her daughter, Kim (Joe) Minnich of Bluffton; a grandson, Scott (Amy) Minnich of Bluffton; a granddaughter, Jenny (Eric) Borror of Bluffton; five great-grandchildren, Gage, Corbin, Kylie, Ella, and Brooke; two brothers, Jack Stellhorn of Holt, Mich., and Bob Stellhorn of Fort Wayne; a sister, Bev Anders of Defiance, Ohio; and her two faithful companions, Tiny and Zoey.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, from 3 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Tony Garton will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be directed to either the Markle or Uniondale Volunteer Fire Departments.

