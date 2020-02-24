Benjamin V. Schwartz, 83, of Monroe, died at his residence at 8:50 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

He was born April 20, 1936, to Samuel L. Schwartz and Anna E. Eicher Schwartz. He married Lovina D. Hilty Oct. 10, 1963, in Adams County. His wife survives.

Also surviving are his 12 children, including a son, Dan (Ann) Schwartz of Bluffton, plus 78 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother and a sister.

His parents, two daughters, three grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and three brothers preceded him in death.

Calling will be at the Ben Eicher residence, 498 50S in Monroe, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Services will be held there at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Burial will follow in the Winchester Cemetery in Adams County.

The Downing and Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva is in charge of arrangements.

