Barbara Sue Kellogg, 86, a former Pennville resident, passed away peacefully on Jan. 31, 2020, just before sunrise at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Barbara was born April 10, 1933, in Dunkirk, the daughter of Ray and Kathaleen (Fulkerson) Platt. She graduated from Pennville High School in 1951 and attended Ball State University. Barbara was a wonderful mother, spouse and friend. She shared her God-given gifts of hospitality, acceptance, creativity, and love of nature with all she met.

Throughout the years, Barb was a member of socially active groups, such as The United Methodist Women, Toastmasters in Elkhart County, En Avant in Pennville, and delighted in the arts. Barb enjoyed various employment opportunities utilizing her talents, such as an insurance agent for Horace Mann, working for the Center for Community Justice and other people-related positions. She ultimately achieved her dream of owning a business focused on lifting up children through books on tape and professional clowning called Mitzi Sue Enterprises. Barb will be remembered as a friend to many and her life as one well-lived.

Barbara married Rev. Frederick Kellogg on May 3, 1991. He passed away Aug. 2, 2019.

Survivors Include her children, Joi (Brad) Jimison of Elkhart, Mark (Kris) Scher of Mishawaka, Amy (David) Reimschisel of Leo, and Jill (Patrick) Mohan of Elkhart; her stepchildren, Sonya Foster and Carlene Korber of Florida; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, at 12:30 p.m. at Salamonia Cemetery in Salamonia.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 1-2 p.m. in the chapel at Heritage Pointe in Warren. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.

Although Barbara loved flowers, she requested that sympathy of remembrances be given to Heritage Pointe in Warren, McNatt United Methodist Church of Warren, or Family LifeCare in Berne.

Online condolences may be sent to www.williamsonspencer.com

Arrangements by Williamson-Spencer and Penrod Funeral Home in Portland.