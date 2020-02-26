Albert Hayes Polson, 80, of Dunkirk and with family in Wells County, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

He was born in Albany, Ky., June 14, 1939, to Georgie Vitatoe and John E. Polson. He married Barbara D. Polson in 1977; she preceded him in death in 2003.

Survivors include a sister, Dorothy (Dorrance) Stinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Glemma Fowler.

A service was held Tuesday in Dunkirk. Burial was in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by MJS Mortuaries, Dunkirk Chapel.