Addington, George L, Jail Maintenance, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $37,973.09; Agler, James A, Sheriff Deputy Day, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $49,344.15; Ailor, Scott N, Probation Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $65,240.00; Alford, Russell J, Highway Mechanic, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $42,351.71; Amstutz, Peter L, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,965.25; Anderson, Kimberly A, Clerk Deputy, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,818.00; Andrews, Colin Z, Deputy Prosecutor, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $98,317.00; Andrews, Vicki S, County Council, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,789.00; Anstett, Brandon A, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,636.71; Anstett, Glen A, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,374.74; Arwood, Ryan, Jail Parttime, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $168.00; Arwood, Ryan, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $26,218.36; Aubrey, Jeremy R, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,951.25; Bailey, Norman L, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $16,978.75; Bailey, Norman L, Parttime Staff, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,531.70; Bates, Cindra S, Circuit Court Reporter, Circuit Court, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $44,898.00; Baughman, Nancy L, Treasurer Parttime, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $2,067.50; Baughman, Nancy L, Highway Part-time, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,008.25; Baughman, Nancy L, Clerical Parttime, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $2,873.75; Beck, Ronald A, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,596.75; Benefiel, Howard E, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,450.91; Bennett, Kim E, Road Foreman, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $45,162.05; Bertsch, Carolyn C, Recorder, Recorder, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $40,636.00; Betz, Diane K, Sheriff Detective Lt, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $63,127.16; Black, Riley E, Coroner Deputy, Coroner, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,693.00; Blevins, James L, Public Health Nurse, Health, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $46,134.59; Bonsack, Shelly K, Recycle Center Worker, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,868.16; Bower, Jordan N, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,893.19; Brackin, Kirsten L, Dispatcher 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,477.64; Bradley, Charles T, Sheriff Deputy Day, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $54,234.43; Broderick, Guy G, Recycle Center Worker, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,772.76; Brooksher, Kurtis L, Sheriff Deputy Day, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $49,974.05; Brubaker, Katherine A, Clerical Parttime, Health, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $9,647.54; Burnau, Lindsay J, Clerk-Bookkeeper, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,636.71; Bushee, Linda F, Extension Secretary, County CoOp Ext Service, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,288.00; Butler, Larry H, Parttime Staff, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $2,025.81; Cale, Vicki L, Probation Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $65,240.00; Campbell, Andrew J, Sheriff Deputy 3rd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $59,219.68; Campbell, Dawn R, Clerical Parttime, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,590.31; Campbell, Ronald W, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $2,592.87; Campbell, Ronald W, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,034.50; Carnall, Andrew J, Parttime Legal, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $5,000.00; Clark, Kim E, Jail Cook Partime, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $2,240.00; Clark, Yvonne R, Clerical Parttime, Veterans Serv Officer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $10,934.70; Collins, David J, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,580.98; Collins, Diana L, Surveyor Deputy, Surveyor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,818.00; Conrad, Nicholas E, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,668.20; Cook, Michaela, Jailer 3rd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $9,083.38; Cotton, Joshua F, Highway Supervisor, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $53,460.00; Craig, Carl L, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,658.08; Crell, David G, Deputy Prosecutor, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $98,317.00; Cummins, Zachery L, Recycle Center Worker, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $9,442.08; Daggett, Jairus A, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $34,868.66; Dalrymple, Laura A, Victim Assistant Coordinator, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,274.74; Davis, Beth J, Clerk, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $45,451.00; Day, Steven L, Recycle Center Supervisor, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $30,682.86; De La Garza, Debra J, Circuit Court Bailiff, Circuit Court, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,943.00; DeHoff, Steve M, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,959.27; Dockter, Andrew L, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $37,494.49; Double, Janet S, Clerk Deputy, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,518.00; Dowty, William, Solid Waste Board, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $720.00; Duncan, Christopher M, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,500.15; Duncan, Shari A, Deputy Assessor, Assessor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $30,563.71; Ealing, Dennis L, Sheriff Merit Board, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $630.00; Eddy, Stephanie L, Probation Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $60,568.00; Eicher, Ian K, Custodian Parttime, Court House, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $256.50; Eicher, Julie R, Auditor Deputy, Auditor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,818.00; Eichler, Lisa M, Auditor Deputy, Auditor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,818.00; Elliott, Lynn, Election Parttime, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,651.26; Elwell, Andrew M, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $777.75; Elzey, Kimi S, Deputy Assessor, Assessor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,163.00; Feher, Kathy L, Clerical Parttime, Health, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $13,636.45; Fisher, Bonnie L, Election Parttime, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,778.76; Fisher, Monte L, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $11,772.50; Flowers, Kenneth W, Custodian, Court House, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $29,326.00; Ford, Travis G, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,285.75; Foreman, Eric T, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,274.40; Garrett, Deborah L, Dispatcher 3rd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $37,184.00; Gaskill, Hilarie N, Coroner, Coroner, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $13,926.00; Gentis, Rhonda K, Clerk Deputy, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,410.67; Gentis, Suzanne D, Administrative Assistant, Plan Commission, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,215.00; Gerber, Blake C, Commissioner, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $22,663.00; Gerber, Blake C, Drainage Board, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,380.00; Gillum, Kevin D, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,126.69; Gray, Donni Lee, Superior Court Reporter, Superior Court, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $38,503.50; Greer, Quinton M, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $52,751.81; Gregory, Pamela K, Treasurer Deputy, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,288.00; Grove, Darrell W, Ema Clerical, Emergency Management, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $15,612.80; Haddix, Misty K, Jailer 3rd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,328.88; Hahn, Jarrod M, Surveyor, Surveyor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $43,948.00; Haight, Wesley F, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,304.75; Hargis, Collin B, Jailer 3rd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $9,804.02; Harris, Cheyenne S, Jail Parttime, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $749.00; Harris, Cheyenne S, Dispatcher 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $10,690.01; Harris, Ernest E, Recycle Center Worker, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $14,987.20; Hartman, Rachel A, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $12,030.35; Harvey, Christopher E, Parttime Staff, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $5,000.00; Hastings, Chastity L, Jail Cook, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $8,832.49; Hayden, Zachary A, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $38,758.68; Heckel, Amanda J, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,576.75; Heckel, Bonnie A, Jail Receptionist, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,418.00; Heckel, Jeremy J, Sheriff Deputy Day, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $57,101.72; Herman, Kelly J, Assessor, Assessor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $42,796.00; Herring, Christina M, Auditor Deputy, Auditor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,759.11; Hoag, Rita M, Administrative Assistant, Health, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,943.00; Hobbs, Molly A, Environmental Sanitarian, Health, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $7,596.12; Holliday, Evan S, Jail Parttime, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $5,189.52; Holliday, Evan S, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $28,627.04; Holliday, Scott A, Sheriff, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $89,757.00; Hoover, Jenni M, Extension Secretary, County CoOp Ext Service, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,288.00; Huffman, Lynne A, SWCD Secretary, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,835.00; Huffman, Mason G, ICE Student, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $2,383.06; Huffman, Mason G, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $21,929.10; Huggins, Steven R, County Council, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,789.00; Hunt, Curtis W, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $49,978.25; Hunt, Maria D, Auditor Deputy, Auditor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,375.69; Jacobs, Rosyleen, Community Correction Secretary, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $10,443.00; Jacobs, Rosyleen, Community Correction Secretary, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $23,500.00; Jaskie, Lisa D, Circuit Court Administrator, Circuit Court, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,518.98; Jennings, Travis M, Road Foreman, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $45,624.53; Johnson, Ashley A, Custodian Parttime, Court House, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $674.50; Johnson, Becky L, Parttime Staff, Assessor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $676.50; Johnson, LeaAnn, Clerk Deputy, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,818.00; Johnson, Roy R, Temp Job Desc, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $14,230.00; Johnson, Roy R, Drainage Board, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,327.96; Johnson, Roy R, Election Parttime, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,400.00; Johnson-Keys, Kay F, Health Officer, Health, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $16,765.00; Jones, Julie A, Clerk Deputy, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $28,639.00; Kaehr, Richard L, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $7,149.58; King, Charles D, County Council, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,789.00; King, Charles D, Solid Waste Board, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $720.00; King, Danielle R, Pros Legal Secretary, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,943.00; King, Danielle R, Pros Legal Secretary, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $750.00; Kirtlan, Eric S, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $17,421.76; Kracium, Michael G, Election Parttime, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $619.00; Kukelhan, Bryce G, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,355.75; Lambert, Tyler S, Dispatcher 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,752.40; Lautzenheiser, Michael W, Area Plan Director, Plan Commission, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $55,920.00; Liechty, Brandon N, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $15,090.80; Line, Darin D, Dispatcher 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,776.84; Lockwood, Brent J, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,744.48; Loshe, Derek M, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,258.00; Loshe, Derek M, Parttime Staff, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $98.82; Lyon, Denise J, Jail Head Cook, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $5,144.40; Mahnensmith, Todd J, County Council, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,789.00; Manley, Grace D, Pros Legal Secretary, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $16,874.85; Manley, Grace D, Pros Legal Secretary, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $16,972.00; Markley, Krista M, Jail Matron, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $44,734.00; Marshall, Amy E, Jail Head Cook, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $15,839.70; McClish, Angela R, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,361.00; McClish, Jeffrey S, Sheriff Deputy Day, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $55,112.00; McConnehey, Debra S, Comm Corr Tech, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,455.74; McConnehey, Debra S, Comm Corr Tech, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,210.63; McCormick, Lisa K, Auditor, Auditor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $49,788.00; McKinley, Jacob R, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $24,515.06; McMillan, Claude B, Veterans Officer, Veterans Serv Officer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $15,624.26; Mechling, Hansen J, Treasurer Deputy, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,288.00; Mechling, Shar S, Treasurer Parttime, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $805.00; Mendez, Jenna M, Clerical Parttime, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,573.59; Mettler, Lorraine J, Comm Corr Tech, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $17,628.00; Mettler, Lorraine J, Comm Corr Tech, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $21,041.00; Meyer, Kristen L, Clerical Parttime, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,616.76; Meyer, Kristen L, Comm Corr Tech, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $14,797.83; Meyer, Kristen L, Comm Corr Tech, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $12,607.60; Milholland, Randal A, Recycle Center Worker, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $15,416.87; Miller, Douglas J, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $37,632.33; Miller, Elizabeth R, Jail Cook Partime, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $237.50; Miller, Ralph T, Civil Service Processor, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,835.75; Minnich, Brenda K, Staff Assistant Ivd, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,943.00; Minnich, Brenda K, Staff Assistant Ivd, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $750.00; Monce, Robert K, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,477.18; Moriarity, Hayley N, Extension Parttime, County CoOp Ext Service, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,790.50; Moser, Rhonda R, Pros Legal Secretary, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,943.00; Mossburg, Michael K, County Council, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,789.00; Mounsey, Kathie S, Auditor Deputy, Auditor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,818.00; Mounsey, Ryan M, Sheriff Deputy Day, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $55,972.54; Murphy, Jonah W, Jailer 3rd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $25,601.04; Mygrant, Lisa A, Clerk Deputy, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $25,282.89; Nusbaumer, Gretta G, Extension Parttime, County CoOp Ext Service, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $300.57; Nusbaumer, Tre A, Jailer 3rd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,213.05; Oatess, Richard T, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,165.00; Odle, Jack D, Probation PT Field Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,161.16; Okey, Katrina R, Probation Secretary, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $18,014.22; Oswalt, James E, County Council, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,789.00; Palmer, Larry L, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $37,044.80; Park, Richard G, Sheriff Merit Board, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $630.00; Pastore, Stephen N, Probation Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $57,398.00; Paxton, James T, Sheriff Merit Board, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $630.00; Peeper, Kathy J, Treasurer, Treasurer, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $41,095.00; Penrod, Barry E, Highway Maintenance, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $40,020.89; Penrod, Logan A, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $35,657.24; Perez, Melissa A, Dispatcher 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $31,196.63; Perry, Allison C, Probation Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $24,719.19; Perry, Allison C, Probation Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $17,135.58; Pettibone, Joe B, Community Correction Officer, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $13,017.15; Pettibone, Joe B, Community Correction Officer, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $25,745.00; Pezo, Erin E, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,230.04; Phillabaum, James E, Solid Waste Board, Recycle, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $660.00; Piper, Patrick D, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,088.50; Plasterer, Michael A, Jailer 3rd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $402.89; Poindexter, Blake T, Community Correction Director, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $30,755.00; Poindexter, Blake T, Community Correction Director, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $29,936.00; Popplewell, Rodger, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $8,896.25; Price, Deana S, Clerk Deputy, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,918.00; Randen, Amie M, Jail Cook, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $485.59; Reinhard, Susan K, Probation Secretary, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $15,018.55; Richardson, Roger D, IT Supervisor, IT, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $49,709.00; Robbins, James M, Sheriff Deputy 3rd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $47,693.41; Robbins, Tamara L, Commissioner, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $22,663.00; Robbins, Tamara L, Drainage Board, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,380.00; Roberts, Laura L, Deputy Assessor, Assessor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,663.00; Rumschlag, Nathaniel S, Highway Engineer, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $75,666.00; Rumschlag, Nathaniel S, Highway Engineer, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $5,250.00; Schorey, Brandi L, Food Sanitarian, Health, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $39,942.27; Sell, Larry J, Election Parttime, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,400.00; Shaw, Sarah C, Chief Staff Asst, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,943.00; Simpson, Sandra J, Superior Court Bailiff, Superior Court, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,693.01; Singleton, Beth A, Election Parttime, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $415.00; Smeltzer, Travis J, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $23,040.80; Smith, Karissa J, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $35,359.53; Smith, Melissa A, Staff Assistant Ivd, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $16,971.00; Smith, Melissa A, Staff Assistant Ivd, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $16,972.00; Smith, Ted K, Election Parttime, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $690.00; Spear, David L, Sheriff Merit Board, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $630.00; Springer, Austin L, Sheriff Deputy 2nd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $52,625.10; Springer, Casey A, Courthouse Security, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,666.00; Steele, James G, Parttime Staff, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $10,310.25; Steele, McKenzie K, Jail Parttime, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,591.50; Steele, Randy D, Sheriff Chief Deputy, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $65,890.00; Stronczek, Jan M, Probation Secretary, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,955.00; Stuck, Rina E, Recorder Deputy, Recorder, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $30,424.00; Studebaker, Bobbette K, Head Custodian, Court House, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714; $34,202.00; Sutton, Mikel L, Highway Part-time, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $12,709.51; Thompson, Karen L, Jail Commander, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $50,893.00; Thornton, Jill, Parttime Staff, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $13,654.00; Tipton, Marijean A, Probation PT Field Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $218.23; Torson, Colyn J, Jailer 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $12,165.15; Turmail, Scott A, Community Correction Officer, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $14,375.00; Turmail, Scott A, Community Correction Officer, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $32,881.00; Ulmer, Tracey M, Area Plan Secretary, Plan Commission, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,969.05; Ulmer, Tracey M, Clerical Parttime, Surveyor, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $71.25; Uptgraft, Cynthia L, Victim Assistant Coordinator, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $9,138.50; Velasquez, Richard A, Ema Director, Emergency Management, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,943.00; Warthman, James N, Jailer 1st, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $36,658.60; Watters, Alisha M, Extension Parttime, County CoOp Ext Service, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $4,050.75; Wells, Daniel J, IT Assistant, IT, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $46,695.15; Wenger, James M, Highway Mechanic, HWY Maint, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $42,630.09; Werich, Gregory E, Chief Probation Officer, Probation, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $76,625.00; Whicker, Robert S, County Council, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $6,789.00; Williams, Christina J, GED Educator, CC Grant, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $49,261.00; Woodward, Kevin S, Commissioner, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $22,603.00; Woodward, Kevin S, Drainage Board, Commissioners, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $1,320.00; Xayyachack, Ashlee G, Clerk Parttime, Clerk, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $3,704.00; Yates, Amy S, Dispatcher 2nd, Jail, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $35,748.00; Zaklikiewicz, Maciej B, Sheriff Deputy 3rd, Sheriff, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $51,532.47; Zent, William D, Custodian Parttime, Court House, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $10,951.92; Zuercher, Charlotte R, Pros Legal Secretary, Pros Attorney, 102 W. Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, $33,943.00

I, Lisa McCormick, hereby certify that the names, addresses, duties and compensation of employees as listed herein are correct and complete and that it includes all employees of the aforesaid office, department, board, bureau, commission or institution, who were employees during the year 2019.

oj, nb 1/23

hspaxlp