Verena E. Eicher Schrock, 79, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.

She was born June 22, 1940, in Topeka, Ind., daughter of Samuel E. and Emily E. Schwartz Eicher. Verena attended Living Faith Missionary Church when able.

She is survived by her children, Joseph (Shannon) Schrock Jr., Emma (Bill) Hahn, Betty (Ed) Maloney, James Schrock, and John (Debbie) Schrock; siblings, Ruth Schwartz, Samuel Eicher, Malinda Brandenberger, Clara Hart, Joseph Eicher, Rosie Koplin, Jake Eicher, Benjamin Eicher, Reuben Eicher, Mary Everidge, and Amos Eicher; grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, Chelle, Amanda, Conner, Timothy, Stephan, Kathleen, Elizabeth, David, Susannah, Adam, Cheryl, Cassie, Brandon, Corey, Tasmine, Emily, Megan, Sarah, Joshua, and Olivia; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Abigail, Jason, Laci, Samuel, Brooklyn, Harrison, Solomon, and Theodore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Emma Schwartz and Betty Steury; and brother, Melvin Eicher.

A funeral service will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 W. Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation will also be on Friday, Jan. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com for the Schrock family.