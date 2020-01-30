Home State & National News U.S. beefs up screening of travelers from China U.S. beefs up screening of travelers from China January 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Drivers, put down the phone State & National News State Republicans aiming to force marijuana prosecutions State & National News Former one-room school razed