Twila B. Wimmer, 61, of Montpelier, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her son’s residence in Montpelier.

She was born, Nov. 4, 1958, in Jay County. She married William Oren “Bill” Wimmer; he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 2010.

Survivors include her father, Larry Edwin Taylor of Poneto; sons, Paul A. Wimmer of Montpelier and Cory A. Wimmer of Muncie; stepson, William O. Wimmer of Muncie; siblings, William James Briggs of Montpelier, Jeff Taylor of Redkey, Tonya LeAnne Shultz of Bluffton, Penny Taylor and Bonnita Kay Wyatt of Monroe, Neena Renee Charnley of Hartford City, Peggy Sue Taylor of Marion and Yvonna Cable of Montpelier; stepsister, Shawna Michael of Bluffton; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Platt McFarland; stepfather, John David McFarland Jr.; and brothers, Kevin and Gerry Taylor.

Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier. There will be no services.

