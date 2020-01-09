Home State & National News Teen gets 65 years in pregnant schoolmate’s killing Teen gets 65 years in pregnant schoolmate’s killing January 9, 2020 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp You need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Subscribers, please click LOGIN to login. Subscribe HERE if you are not yet a subscriber. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR State & National News Indiana may toughen retailer penalties with 21 smoking age State & National News Panel rejects teacher pay hike State & National News Trump insists ’All is well!’ after Iran missile attack