STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NUMBER:

90C01-1912-JT-000051

IN THE MATTER OF THE

TERMINATION OF THE

PARENT-CHILD RELATIONSHIP:

TE – DOB 3/2/2016

AND

ROBERT ENGLISH (LEGAL

FATHER) AND ANY

UNKNOWN ALLEGED FATHERS

SUMMONS FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION & NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

TO: Any Unknown Alleged Father

Whereabouts unknown

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to Any Unknown Alleged Fathers, whose whereabouts are unknown, that the Indiana Department of Child Services has filed a Petition for Involuntary Termination of your Parental Rights, and that an adjudication hearing has been scheduled with the Court.

YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to appear before the Judge of the Wells Circuit Court, 102 Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 – 260-824-6485 for a(n) Fact Finding Hearing on 5/27/2020 at 8:30 AM and Fact Finding Hearing on 5/28/2020 at 8:30 AM and to answer the Petition for Termination of your Parental Rights of said child.

You are further notified that if the allegations in said petition are true, and/or if you fail to appear at the hearing, the Juvenile Court may terminate your parent-child relationship; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship you will lose all parental rights, powers, privileges, immunities, duties and obligations including any rights to custody, control, visitation, or support in said child; and if the Court terminates your parent-child relationship, it will be permanently terminated, and thereafter you may not contest an adoption or other placement of said child.

You are entitled to representation by an attorney, provided by the State if applicable, throughout these proceedings to terminate the parent-child relationship.

YOU MUST RESPOND by appearing in person or by an attorney within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice, and in the event you fail to do so, adjudication on said petition and termination of your parental rights may be entered against you, in your absence, without further notice.

Beth Davis

Clerk

Holly N Daniels, 31840-49

Attorney, Indiana Department of Child Services

c/o Wells Co DCS

221 W Market St

Bluffton, IN 46714

Office: 260-824-3530

nb 1/17, 1/24, 1/31

hspaxlp