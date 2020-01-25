Robert D. “Bob” Buroff, 91 of Markle, passed away Sunday, Jan, 19, 2020, at Markle Health and Rehabilitation.

Bob was a 1947 graduate of Markle High School. He had worked at International Harvester for 34 years. He spent 26 years with the Markle Volunteer Fire Department. He was associated with the Huntington County Fast Pitch Softball program for more than 30 years as a player, coach and manager. Bob was an avid golfer and was a member of Mt. Etna Golf Course. He enjoyed racing, NASCAR, Indy Car and midgets. He also enjoyed gardening and yard work, including mowing and growing vegetables. He was an I.U. fan during the Bobby Knight era.

Bob was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Uniondale, to Donald E. Buroff and Mary A. Lamb Buroff. He was united in marriage to Joan Sutton July 9, 1948, at the Markle United Methodist Church. His wife survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Joe (Bobbie) Buroff of Fort Wayne and Jim Buroff of Yoder; two grandsons, Ryan (Jenni) Buroff and Cory Buroff; and two great grandsons, Riley Buroff and Harrison Buroff.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Myers Funeral Home Markle Chapel, 415 N. Lee St. in Markle.Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 24, at the funeral home with Gerald O. Moreland officiating. Interment was at the Markle Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made out to Cancer Services of Huntington County in care of the Myers Funeral Home, P.O. Box 403, Markle, IN 46770.

