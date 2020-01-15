Rex Dean Allen, 79, passed Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Born in Wells County, he was a son of Russell and Martha Allen.

Rex was working for Viant as a machinist and had worked for Magnavox. He was a member of The Chapel.

He is survived by wife, Julie; children, Teresa Ann (Steve) Irven, Stanley, Sr. (Dorothea) Allen, Rhonda (Gary) Spaulding, Sondra (Jim) Beard and Robert Allen; brother, Bill Allen; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by ason, David Allen Freeman; and siblings, Norma Baller, Jim and Tom Allen.

A funeral service is 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling is also 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home.

He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Preferred memorials are to Alzheimer’s Association.