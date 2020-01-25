Remberto Vega, 81, of Bluffton, passed away Wednesday morning, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence.

Remberto was born in Las Marias, Puerto Rico, on May 5, 1938, to Higinio and Altagracia Vega. He was raised Seventh-Day Adventist and attended church at Markle Chapel Hill Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Markle, Indiana. He married Garnet Cooper in Fort Wayne on July 6, 1958; she preceded him in death on June 16, 1990.

Remberto attended Indiana State University and received a degree in business. He worked as a manager for the Southland Corporation, and also worked for other different companies in the Chicago area, including being self-employed. He moved to Bluffton over three years ago and since then had been devoted to being involved with the Christmas Behind Bars ministry.

Remberto is survived by his mother, Altagracia Vega of Worcester, Mass.; three sons, Kevin Vega of Missouri, Lemuel (Donna) Vega of Bluffton, and Mark Vega of Bluffton; a daughter, Renette Livingstone of Montana. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jonathan (Joslyn) Wold, Joshua (Monica) Wold, Josiah Wold, and Daniel, Nathanael, and Michael Livingstone; four great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Jensyn, Ethan, and Hadley Wold; two brothers, Fulgencio Vega of Las Marias, Puerto Rico and Alfonso (Ada) Vega of Leominster, Mass.; one sister, Marta Medina of Worcester, Mass.; a sister-in-law, Naomi (Alfred) DeBaillie of New Haven; along with numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father and wife, Remberto was preceded in death by a son, Wallace Vega.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton. Services will be Tuesday, Jan. 28th, at 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home, with Remberto’s brother, Alfonso Vega officiating. Burial will follow at the Star of Hope Cemetery in Huntington County.

Memorial donations may be made to the family, in care of the funeral home.

